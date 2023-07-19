Del Shores and Emerson Collins will host A Sordid Celebration of Lives online this weekend that will also serve as a fundraiser. The livestream will kick off at 6 p.m. CST on Sunday, July 23. The event centers on stars of Shore’s Sordid-verse who have passed on.

“We are coming together to talk and jaw and share memories and tell stories of the Sordid stars who are no longer with us. We are celebrating Carole Cook, Sarah Hunley, Leslie Jordan, Rue McClanahan and Olivia Newton-John,” the press release from The Del Shores Foundation stated.

The livestream will also feature clips of Sordid Lives cast members.

The fundraiser will split donations between the Foundation and its theater partners. Half will benefit the Foundation’s programs like its Writers Search and Writers Festival. Theater partners include area companies such as Uptown Players which will benefit from the other half of the fundraising donations.

“Uptown Players has been a benefiting theater partner of the Del Shores Foundation since its inception in 2019,” the professional company posted on its Facebook page. Shores and Collins premiered the stage adaptation of A Very Sordid Wedding at the theater last year.

The event can be viewed on Facebook or on YouTube, however, donations are open now here should you want to get in early.

“We’re excited to bring you this one night experience to celebrate the lives well-lived of these iconic members of Del’s Sordid family,” the Foundation stated.

–Rich Lopez