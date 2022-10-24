Actor, comedian and true gay icon Leslie Jordan has died as the result of a car crash Monday morning, Oct. 24. He was 67.

According to Page Six, he was driving and perhaps suffered a medical emergency causing him to crash into a building.

Of his numerous roles on film, stage and television, the Emmy-winning actor was known for his appearances in American Horror Story, Will and Grace and Del Shores’ Sordid Lives film and series and Southern Baptist Sissies.

Jordan was no stranger to the Dallas Voice. He was the cover story in 2017 for his appearance at Texas Bear Round-Up and and again on Feb. 26, 2021. He was always gracious about speaking with Dallas Voice based on the number of stories and interviews DV has with him. He even revealed often that he would come to Dallas to isolate for some me-time, and he was in town many times to support Legacy Cares through benefit shows.

When Jordan was in Dallas in September of 2018 to perform his one-man show, Leslie Jordan: Exposed as a benefit for Legacy Cares, he sat down with DVtv host Brad Pritchett for a chat. Watch that video here.

During the pandemic, Jordan found himself to be a viral star with his witty and comical videos on Instagram and TikTok often addressed to his “fellow hunker-downers.”

Rest in peace, Mr. Jordan.

–Rich Lopez