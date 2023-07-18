SPCA of Texas has announced that Fur Ball 2023 is set for Friday, Oct. 20, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. This year, the black-tie gala will focus on raising funds through silent actions and the Pony Up for PAWS event and more to support the critical work of the SPCA of Texas.

Elbert and Christie Choi, cofounders of the CB Choi Family Foundation, are chairing the 2023 Fur Ball. “From a cool, hipster vibe to a glamorous, dignified setting, Fur Ball 2023 will let everyone know that it’s cool to give and that, when they give, donors are making actionable change for the animals,” the couple said in a statement.

Elbert Choi added, “This year’s Fur Ball will feature giving opportunities that identify what you are providing to SPCA of Texas. For example, a $3,000 sponsorship is so many vaccines; or a $5,000 sponsorship is so many spay/neuters.”

Honorary chair this year is Jack Knox.

Furball 2023 will feature animals that have benefitted from donor generosity, pets that have undergone transformation and now living with loving family and pets that are ready for their own forever homes.

SPCA of Texas has partnered with Hall Arts Hotel, 1717 Leonard St., to offer a special 2023 Fur Ball room block, with rooms available from Oct. 20-Oct. 21 at $299 per night plus a 17.3 percent occupancy rate in rooms with either deluxe king or double queen beds. Booking deadline is Sept. 29.

Sponsors include: Sewell Automotive, VCA Animal Hospitals, Brandt Financial Services LLC, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Steve Atkinson and Ted Kincaid, the CB Choi Family Foundation, Higginbotham Insurance, IDEXX Laboratories, JP Morgan Chase and Realtex Ventures.

— Tammye Nash