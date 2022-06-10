Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JUNE

• June 10: Silky N. Ganache

Silky N. Ganache from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and All Stars 6 at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 10 and 11: SPRING by Bruce Wood Dance

BWD’s newest program will feature the world premiere of When The Sky Fell Purple by Chicago-based choreographer Stephanie Martinez, the mainstage premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Slip Zone Suite and Bruce Wood’s The Rite of Spring. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 10: PANOPTIKON’S 16th anniversary party

The weekly “industrial discotheque” party celebrates its anniversary with DJ Lord Byron at the helm.The party is open and inclusive to all with gear and costumes welcome. Doors at 9 p.m. Friday at 108 S. Pearl St. @panoptikondallas.

• June 11: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBTA golf organization plays Luna Vista, 11223 Luna Rd., Dallas. First tee time 9:30 a.m. Poolside cookout to follow. $63 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or communications@dsgadallas.org.

• June 11: North Texas Pride

Pride celebrated in Collin County.

• June 11: Longview Pride

Pride East Texas Longview’s (theme, Longview Pride Reboot 2022) Pride Festival from 2-8 p.m.at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• June 11: Arlington Pride

Hosted by the mayor’s LGBTQ advisory council. The first Arlington Pride event. Featuring DJ Al Farb, live music, food trucks and fun from noon-4 p.m. at 602 E. South St., Arlington.

• June 11: Grayson County Pride

Come shop several local vendors and small businesses, enjoy entertainment and bands at the main pavilion, food trucks, water slide, Grayson County Pride merch pop-up shop, and more from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek Drive, Sherman.

• June 11: Pride Night Lights Rave

Pride Night Lights Rave at 10 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 11: Bastrop Pride

Bastrop Pride holds its first Pride in the Park, a family-friendly event at Fisherman’s Park, 1200 Willow St., Bastrop, 3-7 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

• June 11: Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff

Special screening of a rough cut of the documentary Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff and discussion about the recent 20/20 episode about the case. Dinner included. Tickets at tinyurl.com/mvpbz68n.

• June 11: Northaven Pride

Northaven Church and Congregation Beth El Binah celebrate Pride with their third annual parade on Preston Road. Park in the south parking lot. Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road at 3 p.m.

• June 12: Freedom Fighters: A TCC Small Ensemble Showcase

The Turtle Creek Chorale features its small ensembles for an intimate evening of music dedicated to the idea of “freedom” and the costs surrounding the lofty goals of it. Framed by the words and ideals of Nelson Mandela, this concert will showcase the TCC Chamber Chorus, Coloratura, and TerraVox. Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road at 6 p.m. Free tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 12: Disney Drag Brunch

Two shows hosted by Mystique Summers at non and 2:30 p.m. at Troy’s inside Texas Live, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road #100, Arlington.

• June 12: CineWilde presents The Queen

Queer community market/bizzare for LGBTQ vendors and non-profits from 2:30-6 p.m. with a screening of The Quen about the origins of the NYC drag community at 3 p.m. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Through June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Through June 12: Murillo: Picturing the Prodigal Son

Murillo’s series of six paintings illustrating the parable of the prodigal son travels to the U.S. for the first time. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• June 14: The Golden Girls

Six episodes of The Golden Girls, including two with Blanche’s gay brother, will screen at 7 p.m. at local AMC and Cinemark theaters.

• June 16: Pride Happy Hour

GALA celebrates Pride with Happy Hour at The Rooftop at Urban Rio Cantina & Grill, 1000 E 14th St., Plano from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• June 16: Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth

Dallas Southern Pride kicks off Juneteenth Weekend 2022 with DSP for Her/DSP for Him — Cypher from 8 p.m.-midnight at Amplified, 10261 Technology Blvd. E. DallasSouthernPride.com.

• June 17: Pride Block Party

Also known as Arts District Pride, the block party includes events at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher and the Crow museums as well as participation by Resource Center, The Dallas Way, Human Rights Campaign, Visit Dallas and Uptown Players. From 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 17: DSP’s Juneteenth Weekend Reception

Dallas Southern Pride hosts its Juneteenth Weekend Welcome Reception from 7-10 p.m. at Thrive, 1015 Elm St. DallasSouthernPride.com.

• June 17: Night Out on the Square

Night out at the Court House on the Square in Denton from 6-9 p.m.

• June 17: Pride Variety Night

Celebrate queer performers on the lawn at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road at 7 p.m.

• June 17-19: Pride Marfa

Pride Marfa opens with the Welcome Party at Planet Marfa, followed by the Pride Marfa Block Party at the courthouse, the Dance Party at the Sentinel and Sunday Drag Brunch at El Cosmico. PrideMarfa.org.

• June 18: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820, Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• June 18: Pride Bar Crawl

Hit some gay bars all at once like any weekend on the strip – only this time in a guided tour with proceeds benefiting the Trevor Project. 5 p.m. BlackfriarPub, 2621 McKinney Ave. $10-$15. CrawlWith.us.

• June 18: Promenade in the Park

DIFFA picnic in Turtle Creek Park benefiting North Texas HIV/AIDS organizations from 1-4 p.m. General admission includes picnic meal and open bars. DIFFADallas.org/picnic.

• June 18: Landon Cider

Landon Cider, winner of Boulet Brothers Dragula at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 18: Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party

Dallas Southern Pride hosts its Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party from 5-9 p.m. at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center, 3201 Samuell Blvd. DallasSouthernPride.com

• June 18: Juneteenth Mega Party

Dallas Southern Pride presents its Juneteenth Mega Party from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at Amplified, 10261 Technology Blvd. E. DallasSouthernPride.com.

• June 18: TAG Pride in the Park

Tyler Area Gays hosts its annual Pride in the Park celebration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364, Tyler (on the soccer field side). TylerAreaGays.com

• June 18: Greatest Little Pride in Texas

The Central Texas Pride Community Center hosts its second annual event from 6-10 p.m. at the Wild Meadows Arts Collective, 3034 FM 2313, Kempner (outside Killeen). There will be a drag show, DJ, vendors, poetry performance, a mini parade, musical performances, food trucks and more. Visit the event page on Facebook.

• June 18: Sun City PrideFest

The 16th annual Pride in El Paso at Main Room Events Center. SunCityPride.org.

• June 18: Chosen Family Reunion

Special guest DJ Ursa Minor and more at the Chosen Family Reunion at Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St., Denton, from 8 p.m.-midnight.

• June 19: Juneteenth

• June 19: Father’s Day

• June 19: Marketpalooza & Pub Crawl

30 vendors and artisans and more followed by a pub crawl along the strip is the opening event for The Summer of LifeWalk. Parking lot behind 4001 Cedar Springs Road at 11 a.m.

• June 19: Black Royalty Emancipation Ball II

Dallas Southern Pride presents Black Royalty Emancipation Ball II from 2-6 a.m. at Crowne Plaza Downtown Dallas, 1015 Elm St. The event is hosted by Gulfcoast Fatha Shemar Garcon. DallasSouthernPride.com

• June 19: Kirk Myers Signature Brunch and Pool Party

Noon-4 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Downtown Dallas, 1015 Elm St. DallasSouthernPride.com.

• June 19: Marsha & Friends Drag Brunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT is the beneficiary of a drag brunch hosted by Marsha Dimes at noon and 2 p.m. at Cedar Springs Tap House, 41223 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 21: Paws Cause

Proceeds benefit spay/neuter clinics in Dallas from 6-9 p.m. at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. PawsCauseDallas.com.

• June 22: Dallas City Hall Pride

Pride Awards at Dallas City Hall, 1400 Marilla St. at noon in the Flag Room outside City Council Chambers on the 5th floor.

• June 24: Priyanka

Priyanka, winner of Canada’s Drag Race at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 25: Resource Center Pride

Pride celebration and carnival extravaganza with food trucks, entertainment, games and more from 3-7 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free admission. Free parking at Cathedral of Hope.

• June 25: Trinity Pride Fest 2022

Trinity Pride Fest celebrates Fort Worth’s queer community from 3-10 p.m. at Magnolia Green with free parking at 1201 Alston Ave. Facebook.com./TrinityPrideFW.

• June 25: Big Pride in Lil D

Chalk & Chill at Oak Street Draft House in Denton. Chalking at 8 a.m. Patio opens at 11 a.m.

• June 25: Shreveport Q-Prom

ShrevePride hosts Shreveport Q-Prom, a safe place to interact, entertain and have fun for northwest Louisiana’s LGBTQ community at The Supper Club, Shreveport. Tickets at ShrevePride.com.

• June 25: Panhandle Pride

Amarillo at Starlight Ranch. PanhandlePrideInc.org.

• June 25: Mexico City Pride

Mexico City’s LGBTQ Pride Parade returns with more han a million expected to attend. Noon.

• June 25: Houston Pride

Festival at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St., Houston from 1-6:30 p.m. Parade steps off at 7 p.m. HoustonPride365.org.

• June 25: Pride San Antonio

Parade begins at 9 p.m. along Main Street. PrideSanAntonio.org.

• June 25: Erath County Pride

Erath County Pride from 5-9 p.m. at Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E. College St., Stephenville. ErathCountyLGBTQ.org/pride.

• June 25: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBTA golf organization plays Irving Golf Club, 2000 E Shady Grove Lane, Irving. First tee time 9 a.m. $53 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or email communications@dsgadallas.org. All skill levels welcome.

• June 25: Dallas Wings Pride

Dallas Wings celebrates Pride in a game they always win. College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. Wings.WNBA.com.

• June 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

The 11th annual IDS Walk South Dallas steps off at 10 a.m. from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. Registration on site begins at 8 a.m. or register in advance at awds2022.eventbrite.com. Info at AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• June 25: After Party

OUT Ft. Worth Pride After Party at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 25-26: AKC Meet the Breeds

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, the American Kennel Club gives attendees the opportunity to meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about responsible pet ownership and how to find the best breeds for their lifestyle. Dallas Convention Center. $30. AKC.org.

• June 26: Glamazon Prime Drag Brunch

Glamazon Prime Drag Brunch at noon at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 26: Sexy Sisters Productions Celebrating Pride with Christina Wells and Friends

Carmella Dubuque, Sienna Silver, Marcus David, Dahlia VonHexx, Linze Serell, Toni Faye Alexander and Wayne Smith in the live illusion of Cher entertain to benefit North Texas Pride Foundation and The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System. Doors open at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m. at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson. Cash donations at the door of any amount.

• June 28: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 29: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 25: Trans Youth Panel

Trans Youth with Outreach Denton speak at the North Branch Library, Denton. Mixer at 6:30 p.m. Panel at 7 p.m.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• July 5: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• July 7: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• July 9: LifeWalk brunch

The Summer of LifeWalk continues with a brunch at 11 a.m. at Roy G’s, 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 13: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• July 14: 13th annual Bastille on Bishop

Celebrate the French national holiday in Oak Cliff by wearing your fabulous beret and enjoying wine, music and foods. 5 p.m. GoOakCliff.org/Bastille.

• July 16: Basin Pride

Basin Pride in Midland/Odessa. BasinPride.com.



• July 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com.

• July 26: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• July 27: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Through July 31: The Language of Beauty in African Art

Presenting over two hundred works of art, The Language of Beauty in African Art emphasizes concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of indigenous African communities. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellArt.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 2: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Aug. 2: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Aug. 4: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Aug. 6: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. LambdaLegal.org/LandmarkDinner.

• Aug. 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Aug. 13: Austin Pride Parade & Festival

Austin parade along Congress Avenue. AustinPride.org.

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 20: Bloomin Ball

Bloomin Ball: A Summer Celebration benefits AIN from 6:30-11:45 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• Aug. 20: Team Clover Open

Team Clover holds its seventh Team Clover Open to raise money for The Summer of LifeWalk along the Strip on Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 27: Fashion Cited

Annual fashion show featuring up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers benefits Legal Hospice of Texas at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

• Aug. 30: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth. PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Sept. 5: Labor Day

• Through Sept. 5: Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

World-renowned conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall – who has studied chimpanzees in the wild for more than 60 years – is celebrated in this special exhibition, produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St. PerotMuseum.org. $25 admission. $8 for the Goodall show.

• Sept. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Sept. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Sept. 8-25: Clue

Based on the movie which was inspired by the board game, this farce meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Sept. 10: Shreveport Pride

People Acting for Change and Equality hold Pride in the Park from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, Shreveport. PACELouisiana.org.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

GALA North Texas holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Through Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Sept. 24: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

• Sept. 25: Miss LifeWalk

The Summer of LifeWalk wraps up with the annual Miss LifeWalk Pageant at The Rose Room.

• Sept. 25-27: Rosh Hashanah

Holiday begins at sunset on Sunday through sunset on Tuesday.

• Sept. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Matteo Lane

Queer comedian headlines the Addison Improv with five performances in three days. 4989 Beltline Road. MatteoLaneComedy.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.