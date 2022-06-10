Meet White Tail, one of the smartest dogs you will ever meet. White Tail is a mature dog at 7 years of age, but he still has a lot of energy in the tank. He is an Australian cattle dog mix who weighs in at 48 pounds and has dappled white fur with a black head and black spots. White Tail came to the SPCA of Texas from a hoarding case in Hunt County. He was very fearful when he got here but has made Olympic-level strides since then. In fact, White Tail is now the only dog at the SPCA of Texas who is considered staff — and has his own name badge to prove it. He has excelled at not only coming out of his shell but helping the behavior staff calm the nerves of new fearful dogs coming into the program. He is absolutely adored by the staff but deserves to find his own forever home, too. He is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and requires an appointment.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon-6 p.m. at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.