Take Back Oak Lawn will be hosting a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in memory of Jason Dixon, the young man shot to death early last Monday morning, Sept. 20, near the intersection of Hall and Reagan streets.

The vigil will take place at the Legacy of Love Monument at the Oak Lawn Avenue/Cedar Springs Road intersection, just blocks from where Dixon was murdered. Those attending are encouraged to bring candles, LED candles/tea lights, a lighter or to just use the flashlight on their cell phone.

Funeral services for Dixon will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church in Rio Vista, south of Fort Worth in Johnson County. Burial will follow at Rio Vista Cemetery. Friends have established a GoFundMe page to help his family pay for funeral costs and other final expenses.

Police believe Dixon was killed during an attempted robbery. Another individual who was with him at the time is recovering from being pistol-whipped by the assailant. Anyone with a home or business in the area that has an outward-facing security camera is asked to save footage from around 2:30 a.m. to about 3:15 a.m. that morning in the event the cameras might have recorded something that could help police with their investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Dallas Police Detective Scott Sayers by phone at 214-671-3647 or by email at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 170550-2021.

— Tammye Nash