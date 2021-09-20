UPDATE: Lee Daugherty with Take Back Oak Lawn has notified Dallas Voice that TBOL volunteers are out canvassing the neighborhood today, looking for anyone who might have information regarding the shooting. He has asked that individuals and businesses in the area that have security cameras not erase any footage from this morning. He said such footage could help piece together the suspect’s escape from the scene of the crime. Anyone with video footage or other information should contact Detective Scott Sayers by phone at 214-671-3647 or by email at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

ORIGINAL POST: One person was shot in the head and killed and a witness was injured at 3901 N. Hall Street. Police responded to a call at 2:54 a.m. and found Justin Wayne Thompson, 30, lying on the sidewalk outside the Flamingo Apartments with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police didn’t identify the injured witness.

Robbery appears to be the motive, according to Dallas Police LGBTQ liaison Megan Thomas. No hate speech or hate-related motive has been identified. The victim was going from a friend’s house to his car.

Flamingo Apartments on Hall Street is on the block directly behind Mr. Misster on Cedar Springs Road.

The suspect fled the location and is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 170550-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for Thompson’s murder. Call 214-373-TIPS.

— David Taffet