UPDATE: Funeral services for Justin Wayne Dixon, 30, of Irving will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church of Rio Vista. Burial will follow at Rio Vista Cemetery.

Rio Vista is located south of Cleburne in Johnson County.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Rosser Funeral Home in Cleburne.

Born in Fort Worth on Sept. 14, 1991, Justin was the son of Luci (Hornbeger) and David Dixon. He worked with Loft Wall Furnishings and was a member of the Baptist faith.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandfather, “Bud” Purvy Toten. He is survived by his parents, David and Luci Dixon, and his brother, Christopher Dixon, all of Rio Vista; his sister, Meghan Dixon, and his niece and nephew, Karsyn Dixon and Kayson Dixson, all of Cleburne; his grandparents Maybell Toten and Bill and Mary Dixon, also all of Cleburne; and other family members and friends.

ORIGINAL POST: Family and friends have identified the man killed early Monday morning near the intersection of Hall and Reagan streets as Justin Dixon of Las Colinas. Thompson, they said, was his name from a former marriage and that he began using the last name Dixon again last year.

Lee Daugherty with Take Back Oak Lawn said this afternoon (Tuesday, Sept. 21) that a vigil in memory of Dixon is being planned. Friends have established a GoFundMe page to help his parents, David and Luci Dixon, pay for memorial and funeral costs.

A second person was injured in the attack that left Dixon dead. Daugherty said the second person is recovering after having been pistol-whipped by the attacker.

The GoFundMe, established by Dixon’s roommate and best friend, Shea Ferrara, and JoAnna Moore, said, “Justin touched the lives of so many people. He lit up any and every room he walked into. He was such a kind soul. He had a heart of gold and loved so deeply, and that love is all he ever wanted in return. … Justin dedicated his life to instilling confidence in everyone he knew. He gave all of his effort into his relationships, and was always someone you could rely on. He knew what you needed when you needed it without having to ask. Justin will always be remembered by the love he gave to others.”

Anyone with information related to Justin Dixon’s murder is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Scott Sayers by phone a 214-671-3647 or by email at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 170550-2021.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $ 5,000 for information tleading to the arrest and prosecution of a felony case. A tipster can call a crime-stopper at any time with 214-373-TIPS (8477).

— Tammye Nash