The DC Eagle leather bar is closing for good, according to a report by MetroWeekly, which cited “multiple sources.”

The D.C.-based LGBTQ newspaper reports that DC Eagle employees were told in a Zoom meeting on Monday (May 4) that the building at 3701 Benning Road NE, has been sold and that there are no plans to relocate or reopen the business.

Metro Weekly notes that DC Eagle is the second D.C.-area LGBTQ bar to close in less than a week. It was announced on May 1 that real estate developers had purchased the building housing the Ziegfeld’s/Secrets entertainment complex, giving the bar notice to vacate in 21 days.