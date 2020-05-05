The Blue Angels are scheduled to fly over the DFW area from 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6 to honor frontline medical workers.

The route begins in McKinney and heads down to Allen, turns to cross over Plano and turns back in the Colony. The planes then turn south in Richardson and head to Dallas. Sometime between 11:05 and 11:10 a.m., the Blue Angels make a circle around downtown that includes a flyover Parkland and Baylor hospitals.

The Blue Angels then fly south to Duncanville where they turn back north and turn west over Irving. Next, they’ll cross Grapevine and Keller before heading south over Arlington. Next they head west to Fort Worth and make a circle around downtown Fort Worth including John Peter Smith Hospital.

The final loop goes north to Saginaw then turns south over Lake Worth and White Settlement. They’ll land past Benbrook.

Total time expected for the flyover is 35 minutes.

Times are subject to change. Residents are asked to watch safely from home with appropriate social distancing.

— David Taffet