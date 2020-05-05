In a WalletHub survey ranking the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on restrictions in place due to the coronavirus epidemic — from least to most — Texas came in eighth.

A WalletHub spokes person explained that the 50 states and the District of Columbia were “compared … across nine key metrics” ranging from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.

With 1 being the fewest and 25 being average, Texas ranked first in requirements to wear a face mask in public, 11th in travel restrictions, 10th in large gathering restrictions, seventh in shelter-in-place orders, first in reopening on non-essential businesses and third in reopening of restaurants and bars.

(Rankings are based on data available as of 11:30 p.m. CST on Monday, May 4.)

In addition to Texas, the top 10 states in terms of fewest restrictions were: 1. South Dakota, 2. Utah, 3. North Dakota, 4. Missouri, 5. Idaho, 6. Tennessee, 7. Montana, 9. Florida and 10. Iowa.

Hawaii has the most restrictions, followed by Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

See the full report here.

According to the New York Times’ constantly-updated tally, there have been more than 1.1 million total cases of COVID-19 and 68,843 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S., as of 7:18 a.m. CST today (Tuesday, May 5).

New York state has seen the most cases (324,357 or about 2 percent of the population) and the most deaths (24,788).

Texas, which ranks eighth in having the fewest restrictions according to WalletHub, ranks ninth in the number of cases with 33,131 (.11 percent of the population). There have been 914 deaths in Texas.

South Dakota, which has the fewest restrictions, has had 2,668 COVID-19 cases reported (.30 percent of the population) and 21 deaths. Hawaii, which has the most restrictions, has had 621 cases of COVID-19 reported (.04 percent of the population) and 43 deaths.