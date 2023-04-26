The global sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum is headed to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited five-week engagement at a custom-built venue just outside the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. Hot on the heels of the hit film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, MAGIC MIKE LIVE features professional performers delivering a 90-minute, 360-degree experience of dance, acrobatics, music, and comedy. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is the perfect date night or the ultimate girls’ night out, inspiring every guest to ignite their magic.

Show dates are May 11-June 11 – Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; and Sundays at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no shows running on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets starting at $68 including all taxes and fees, upgrades, and group ticket rates, click here.