Sheraton Dallas Hotel in downtown Dallas is geting in the spirit for Pride this June with its new package deal. The hotel announced its Pride and Joy Package this week. Valid for the entire month of June, the stay includes a bottle of champagne and buffet breakfast for two at Open Palette.

There are many festive Pride Month events in Dallas that guests can attend while staying at Sheraton Dallas. The Dallas Pride Music Festival is on Saturday, June 3 and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade is on Sunday, June 4 at Fair Park. Guests can leave their car in the hotel’s parking garage and take the DART train straight to Fair Park from the Pearl/Arts District Station in front of the hotel.

Open Palette, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, offers fresh, flavorful American classics inspired by its Dallas roots.

The hotel will also offer a Pride-theme cocktail at the upscale lounge The Parlor. But if you can’t make it out, The Parlor bartender shared the recipe to make it at home. Just not sure where you find hibiscus foam.

Pride Cocktail Recipe:

1.5 oz. Empress Gin 0.5 oz. Campari 2 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice Topped with a Hibiscus Foam



So whether you’re traveling to Dallas or looking for a Pride-infused staycation, book the package online using the promotional code: 4LG. Sheraton Dallas is located at 400 N. Olive St.

In other hotel news, The Stoneleigh will make a splash this weekend. Starting on Friday, the hotel’s pool will be open for the season. Visitors can purchase single-day passes and cabanas for parties of up to six people. The season will feature live DJs, Yogarita and more events to be announced.

–Rich Lopez