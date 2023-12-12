Perfect. A Turtle Creek Chorale holiday concert without the poinsettias that always make me cry. Hell, I cried anyway. Damn you, Sean Baugh.

I’m used to hearing the chorale in a large auditorium. This is the first time in awhile I’ve experienced their magic in another setting and they were equally wonderful.

On Tuesday at noon, about half the Turtle Creek Chorale sang holiday music at Moody Performance Hall. And I got to sit about six feet from Baugh surrounded by gorgeous sound from the chorus. The concert was broadcast on WRR as part of its Caroling in the Arts District series, and rather than performing in the auditorium, they stood on the permanent risers in the lobby with an audience of about 50 up close to the sound.

The sound was magnificent. The lobby acoustics are excellent — no echo, just deep, rich, clear music.

OK, so the rest of this piece is going to be a rather odd review of what was a portion of the upcoming holiday concert that will be held down the street at the Meyerson on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18 and 19. The only seats still available are $25 in the upper tier.

The chorale was accompanied by Skyland, a Celtic quintet, as well as Scott Ayers on piano and an additional musician on bass.

There was no printed program, so I can’t acknowledge the soloists by name. Let’s be honest — I can’t even name the songs. Except one. “Bashana.” I’m used to hearing the song sung in synagogue by a group of people who can’t carry a tune. This is the first time I’d heard it sung by 75 voices with harmony and instrumental accompaniment. The song of peace enveloped the room with luscious sound.

The chorale’s small groups and soloists were excellent. So was the Celtic band. At the Meyerson, they’ll be joined by a 24-piece orchestra, Baugh said, as well as more than twice the number of singers. And the dancers. I love the chorale’s dancers, but for some reason Baugh thought they wouldn’t work on radio.

I was fine, enjoying the holiday music that I can’t name, but then … then the finale. Baugh explained to both the radio and live audience that they’d end with “Auld Lang Syne” as a memorial to the 240 chorale members lost over the 43-year history of the organization, including 14 who passed away this year. And finish with “Peace, Peace,” which includes “Silent Night.” The live version ends with one chorus performed in sign language, and is so touching, it’s worth the price of admission on its own. The sign language chorus was omitted from the radio concert, but still the piece was moving.

Even without the poinsettias and a printed list of chorale members lost over the years that includes so many of my friends, the finale brought me to tears.

Tickets to the full holiday concert on Dec. 18 and 19 at the Meyerson Symphony Center are available at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

— David Taffet