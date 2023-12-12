From Staff Reports

Ken Lambrecht, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, announced at Planned Parenthood’s 33rd annual Dallas Awards recently that $2.261 million — which includes $1 million from the Eugene McDermott Foundation — was raised to promote, support and improve sexual and reproductive health and education.

The event featured a conversation between actress Connie Britton and Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and a guest appearance by Averie Bishop, first Asian-American woman to win the title of Miss Texas, who stressed the importance of diversity and inclusion in the fight for reproductive healthcare. The Voices of Light Gospel Choir opened the morning with a performance that had the audience up on their feet.

Jolie Newman, a dedicated community volunteer, fundraiser and advocate for women’s health and educational initiatives who has long supported Planned Parenthood for more than 30 years, receive the Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award.

In 2022, Planned Parenthood provided more than 100,000 healthcare visits, including a full range of birth control methods such as IUDs and implants, breast and cervical cancer screenings, testing and treatment for STIs (including HIV tests), PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission, treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections, annual well checks, gender-affirming hormone therapy and other essential healthcare needs.

“For many decades, Texans have trusted Planned Parenthood to provide quality, compassionate healthcare from expert clinicians, medically-accurate, inclusive sex education from professional educators, and an enduring commitment to restoring and expanding access to healthcare for the communities who need it most,” according to a press release about the event and Planned Parenthood’s services.

“Planned Parenthood provides these services to everyone who needs them, no matter their income, insurance or immigration status, who they are, where they live, or who they love. All are welcome!”

