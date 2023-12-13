The new Dallas Eagle, open only since Oct. 13 at 525 S. Riverfront Blvd., is already making its presence in the community known, presenting two donations recently to nonprofit organizations, according to operating partner Marc Buehler.

Management at the new club presented a check representing proceeds from the Eagle’s opening weekend to AIDS Services of Dallas to cover the cost of a new pergola at the housing project for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

The club also just donated $1,500 to Lost Souls Rugby Club.

— Tammye Nash