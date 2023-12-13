Members of the Dallas Tavern Guild and their staff along with Dallas Pride committee members and friends gathered at S4 nightclub on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to assemble and deliver holiday gift bags to several Dallas AIDS/HIV agencies. The Paul Lewis Gift Project continues a tradition started by the late Paul Lewis, a longtime Caven Enterprises employee, way back in 1984.

The gift bags are filled each year with fresh fruit, candy, crackers, chips, juice boxes, a holiday greeting and more. They assembled, packed and delivered with the love by all those who show up to make this annual event a success each year.

The gift bags went to clients of AIN (formerly AIDS Interfaith Network), AIDS Services of Dallas, Resource Center, Legacy Cares and Prism Health North Texas.

Organizers said, “We want to thank everyone who showed up to participate in the project and to the member clubs who contributed to the project. This year’s sponsors include Dallas Pride, The Hidden Door, The Round-Up Saloon, Pekers, Lyndsey Lucente, DALLAS HAIR BY JAY and Jay Gonzales and Jamie Sandoval. Happy holidays and best wishes to everyone!”

— Copy and photos courtesy of Jimmy Bartlett