State Rep. Jessica González has announced that her office will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic in Cockrell Hill on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cockrell Hill City Council Chambers, 4125 W. Clarendon Drive.

González’s office is offering the vaccination clinic in partnership with Dallas County Health and Human Services, the city of Cockrell Hill, Andrews Distributing Company and Ben E Keith. The clinic will take place

González said in a written statement, “I want to thank our partners for joining our office to bring COVID-19 and flu vaccines to House District 104; 75211 is a zip code disproportionally affected by COVID-19, so it is imperative to bring more vaccination opportunities to this community.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family from contracting the flu or COVID-19,” she continued. “Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to help protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, along with the flu vaccine, will be available for anyone over the age of 6 months. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No appointment is required.

Those who have health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card and ID with them. Those without insurance can still get either vaccine at no charge.

Dallas County residents receiving a vaccine for COVID-19 will receive a $25 Walmart gift card from the Dallas County Health and Human Services, while supplies last.

— Tammye Nash