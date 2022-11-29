The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents Holiday Hearts, featuring Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble.

This concert includes Sarah Quartel’s Snow Angel, fan-favorite holiday songs and seasonal music from diverse cultures and languages. Mesquite Children’s Chorus and DISD’s Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School Choir are special guests.

And Artistic Director Melinda Inthurn leads a sing along, breaking the rule of that other gay chorus with its never sing along rule except during its last concert.

Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Click here for tickets. $10-50.

— David Taffet