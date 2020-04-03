Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, today announced that the league is postponing the start of its training camp and the regular season tip-off which had been set for May 15.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said in a press release this morning (Friday, April 3).

The league will still hold its virtual WNBA Draft 2020, presented by State Farm, on April 17. Top prospects will participate live by remote and coverage begins at 6 p.m., CST, on ESPN.

“This virtual draft allows players who have worked so hard to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called and provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters in anticipation of the day that we are able to move forward with our season,” Engelbert said.

She added, “We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans, and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines.”

— Tammye Nash