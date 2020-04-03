Today I have a big story in the print edition about how Dallas Theater Center and Stage West were able to get permission to record and broadcast over streaming platforms the canceled productions of shows that were already in production. But other local companies are coming up with their own solutions to providing theater options while you’re at home.

Starting today, Ochre House Theater will begin streaming for free from its YouTube page a recording of their recent acclaimed production (it ran during February) of Mrs. Haggardly, pictured. Writer-director Matthew Posey plays Mrs. Haggardly. The link will be available now through April 24.

The Classics Theatre Project had originally planned to stream its upcoming production of Moliere’s The Imaginary Invalid, but social distancing guidelines made it impossible for the entire cast to gather. But the production is still going forward… sort of. Actor Van Quattro will perform a live reading of the play, performing every role, during each of the planned performances (April 3–4, 9–10 and 16–18 at 8 p.m.). And it will be free over the company’s YouTube page.

— Arnold Wayne Jones