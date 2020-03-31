DALLAS CITY HALL CLOSED TO PUBLIC

According to an email tonight (Monday, March 30) from the city of Dallas’ Public Affairs and Outreach office, “In order to keep City of Dallas staff and residents healthy, city facilities will be working remotely effective immediately. City Hall will only be accessible to residents who have an appointment.

The city of Dallas is open and continues to operate.

For more information on closures VISIT HERE.

TEXAS STATE PARKS STILL OPEN, BUT THERE ARE CHANGES

Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin said in a press releases that while most state parks across the state remain open, “we have made some changes to help protect the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers and staff.”

Changes include:

No on-site transactions beginning April 1. You must pre-register and pay all day-use and overnight fees online before you arrive . For help with this process, visit the Reservation Information page for simple how-to videos.

. For help with this process, visit the for simple how-to videos. Fewer park visitors allowed. Fewer visitors makes it easier to comply with social distancing guidelines.

No programs or equipment rentals.

Sites where more than 10 people can gather have been closed, including headquarters buildings, group sites, interpretive centers and stores.

Some parks are closed due to difficulty complying with guidelines for social distancing or disinfecting. Check the Alert Map for the latest status of parks.

For those who decide to cancel visits in March or April, park officials will waive cancellation fees. To cancel without fees, contact the Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900 or email customer service.

A Customer Service Center agent will contact those whose reservations are impacted by a facility or park closure. They will contact customers in order of arrival date.

For general park information visit TexasStateParks.org.

Franklin said, “As you know, this situation continues to evolve. More changes — including park closures — may happen suddenly. Be sure to check the Texas State Parks Alert Map or contact the park for updates before you head out.”

CAPITOL PRIDE PARADE, FESTIVAL CANCELLED

The board of directors of the Capital Pride Alliance, the organization that presents the Washington, D.C. Pride celebration each year, has voted to postpone their annual June events, including the Pride Parade and Festival. The board had already announced the cancellation of Capital Trans Pride and API Pride. In addition, events produced by partnering Pride organizations — Youth Pride, Silver Pride, DC Latinx Pride, and DC Black Pride — will be similarly postponed or cancelled.

New dates for these events, if applicable, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The annual Guide to Pride in the Nation’s Capital will be offered online only. CPA will offer free ad space to support local small businesses that have been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, and will create a virtual Pride exhibition for all the registered organizations, businesses, and advocates.