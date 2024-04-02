Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill today (April 2) that would ban transgender and gender non-conforming kids from participating in school sports. The bill would have forced kids to play on teams the correspond to their gender assigned at birth rather than how they self-identify.

Evers said he would veto any bill that “makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ people and kids.”

He tweeted:

BREAKING: I just vetoed Republicans’ anti-LGBTQ bill to ban trans and gender nonconforming kids from participating in school sports teams that align with their gender identity. LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid.

— David Taffet