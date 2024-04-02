Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday Tuesday.

Bisexual singer girli drops the romantic bop “Crush Me Up”

This brand new song previews girli’s sophomore album release Matriarchy this May.

Atlantaic premieres “Leave the Light On” from The Notebook performed by actor and activist Ryan Vasquez

Ahead of the show’s opening night this month, Atlantic Records announced the release of The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the new musical with a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and based on the film. The album will arrive April 19.

Before the full album release, Atlantic premiered “Leave The Light On,” performed by Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton, Waitress), who plays the character of Middle Noah.

Lagoona Bloo releases “Tunnel Vision” and announces new album

The drag pop singer released her new single alongside the official announcement of her debut album Underwater Bubble Pop, out April 26.

Ben Platt previews new album with “Andrew”

Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will play an exclusive concert residency at Broadway’s recently refurbished Palace Theatre, in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind. The residency, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (and queer Texan) who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade which also earned Platt a Tony nomination, will run May 28-June 15.

“The Palace is one of Broadway’s most preeminent theatres. Playing The Palace has been synonymous with the pinnacle of success since the theatre opened in 1913. The venue has been home to such legendary performers as Josephine Baker, Harry Belafonte, Elvis Presley, Shirley MacLaine, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, and perhaps most famously Judy Garland. The venue closed in 2018 for a significant renovation and restoration, including raising the historically landmarked venue 30 feet in the air,” Platt said in a press release.

If you can’t make it to Broadway for Platt, his new album Honeymind is available for pre-order with his first single off the album available now.

Watch “Andrew” below:

Maybe not queer but still loving: Blusher shares new single “Accelerator”

Last week, pop-trio Blusher share its new single, “Accelerator,” out now everywhere. The Australian trio is currently on a 23-date run with Icelandic artist, Dadi Freyr across the US.

–Rich Lopez