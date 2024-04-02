The Third Court of Appeals in Austin on Friday (March 29) upheld injunctions against Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials who want to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their children. The governor wants to enforce legislation he signed into law that equates using puberty blockers as child abuse.

PFLAG is one of the plaintiffs in the case and one injunction protects members of the organization from Abbott’s investigation order.

Not only could parents be charged with child abuse, but so could teachers and other members of the public who do not report suspected cases of “child abuse.”

The ruling preventing investigations is part of a larger case over SB 14 that prevents doctors from treating children for gender dysphoria.

— David Taffet