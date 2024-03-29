Foodie Fridays is serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Shiner announces distribution of its new Craft Spirits line

The Spoetzl Brewery & Distillery, the family-owned and independent craft brewer of Shiner Bock, announced the addition of Shiner Craft Spirits to its ongoing partnership with Andrews Distributing. Shiner opened an on-premise distillery in 2023 and began offering Shiner Craft Vodka, Shiner Craft Gin, and Shiner ‘Shine white whiskey. Over the last year, Shiner Craft Spirits were only available to purchase at the Spoetzl Distillery.

That changes come April. No foolin.’

After a successful first year where Shiner ‘Shine received a Gold Medal at the San Diego International Spirits Challenge and Esquire recognized Shiner Craft Gin as one of its three top gins in 2023, the spirits will now be available on shelves starting April 1 exclusively in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, the largest market for Shiner Beers.

Andrews Distributing has been a key partner for almost 30 years to Shiner which helped establish the label as the leading craft beer in Texas. The expansion of their initial agreement gives Shiner the opportunity to introduce the DFW-based community to the new craft spirits with the goal of expanded distribution across Texas and nationally.

Texas-based licensees who would like to become a customer and access Shiner’s portfolio of brews and craft spirits can visit www.andrewsdistributing.com.

“Andrews Distributing is a tremendous asset to Shiner,” John Brozovich, Shiner’s President & CEO said in a press release. “Thanks to their dedicated team, we’re proud to introduce Shiner fans in the DFW area to our new Shiner Craft Spirits which uphold the highest quality that our beers are known for.”

Shiner Craft Spirits will be available on shelves on April 1 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a suggested retail price of $19.99 for Shiner Craft Vodka and $25.99 for Shiner Craft Gin and ‘Shine White Whiskey.

Rock Springs Cafe at Fort Worth Botanic Garden now offers Sunday brunch

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden features 120 acres of garden views, horticultural displays, exhibits and more — and in the middle of it all is Rock Springs Café. The cafe offers bistro-style food and drinks while gazing upon the Gardens’ landscapes. Weekend visits just got better.

On Thursday, FWBG announced that Rock Springs Café now offers Sunday brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Menu selections include some straightforward familiar dishes like a traditional All American plate ($15), with two eggs, thick cut bacon, sausage patties and Southwestern breakfast potatoes with a choice of buttermilk biscuit or mini homestyle stack of pancakes; Avocado Toast ($14) served with Southwestern breakfast potatoes and Chicken and Waffles ($16).

Modern twists on classic brunch items include the Pancake Taco Trio ($16; pictured), your choice of three tacos made with a buttermilk pancake shell; the Hangover Burger ($15), a beef patty topped with a sunny-side-up egg, crispy candied bacon, cheddar cheese and a garlic aioli served with Southwestern breakfast potatoes; and the Tuscan Breakfast Flatbread ($17), with two sunny-side-up eggs, roasted tomatoes, spinach, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with balsamic glaze.

We’ll take one of each.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 817-366-1100.

Taste Addison 2024 to feature big changes

Taste Addison organizers hope guests to the culinary festival will prepare to get immersed in “an unparalleled sensory adventure” this year. The event will take place at Addison Circle on May 31-June 2. Plus, they’ve made changes to this year’s format.

This year, there will be new ways to experience the festival.

“Food, music and art are all designed to heighten our senses and create delight and joy,” Addison Director of Special Events Abby Morales said in a press release. “Taste Addison promises to be a celebration of all of those senses and literally have an experience for every vibe right here in in North Texas.”

The Chow Hall is the event’s outdoor food hall where more than a dozen food stalls will showcase a signature item and a Taste Bite of that item.

The Tasty Truck Stop will highlight food truck fun with picnic tables, lawn games and more. International flavors can be found on the global food village, WorldEats Street. The Tasting Hut offers complimentary tastes off restaurant menus and items.

There will be pop-up and restaurant experiences including a Sunday Brunch onsite.

A complete list of restaurant experiences will be announced on or about May 6.

Taste Addison will offer drink experiences at The Corkyard, the festival’s first ever wine garden. Tasting cards and wine by the glass will be available for purchase. The Speakeasy will offer tasting cards and full-size cocktails available for purchase. Password for entry is located on your receipt. The Main Stage area will feature an expanded Beer Lawn.

Live performances are a mix of music tastes and specialty performers will appear on the Main Stage, the World Beats Stage, the WorldBeats Balcony and the Blue Dot Spot. And visual arts are added to Taste Addison with The Sip & Stroll Art Walk showcases and the Hall of Art pop-up with artisans selling their work. The Addison Theatre Centre will transform into the event’s first immersive experience and a pop-up sensory experience can be found in the Stone Cottage.

Tickets for Taste Addison will be available for sale beginning Monday, April 1 with VIP and hotel packages available. Click here for tickets and more information.

Razzoo’s offers a spicy $10 menu

All locations of Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe are offering its 10 for $10 Menufor a limited time only. Bites for a bargain? Yes, please.

The menu features the restaurant’s classic Cajun favorites along with some new additions that include:

Shrimp Creole

Jalapeño Fish

Fried Fish Po’Boy

Blackened Chicken Plate

Blackened Chicken Zydeco Pasta

Shrimp Zydeco Pasta

Pecan Fish

Swomp Pig N’ Reds

Cajun Double Stack Burger

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

–compiled by Rich Lopez