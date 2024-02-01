WNBA’s Dallas Wings announced today (Wednesday, Jan. 31) that the team’s only preseason home game has been scheduled for Friday, May 3, against the Indiana Fever. This is the team’s School Day contest, and tipoff is at 11:30 a.m. at College Park Center in Arlington.

The game is free to Wings season ticket members. Tickets go on sale to the public at a date to be announced.

“Programming throughout the game will be focused on sportsmanship, with guidance and content provided by the Grand Halliburton Foundation,” noted a press release announcing the game. “Administrators and teachers interested in bringing their classes or schools to the game should email tickets@dallaswings.com.”

The press release also notes that the contest will “feature some of the top young talent in the WNBA,” since the Wings and the Fever between them have three of the top nine draft picks in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft, set for April 15.

Dallas has the number 5 and number 9 selections in the draft, and the Fever, for the second straight year, get the number 1 pick.

The Dallas Wings open the regular season at home at College Park Center at 7 p.m. on May 15 against the Chicago Sky. The Wings ended the 2023 season with a 22-18 record overall, 11-9 in Western Conference play, to finish in fourth place overall in the league and in second place, behind the league-leading Vegas Aces, in the Western Conference.

— Tammye Nash