Dallas Pride is holding a Community Engagement Mixer tonight (Thursday, Feb. 1) from 6-9 p.m. at Dallas Woody’s, 4011 Cedar Springs Road. The meeting provides an opportunity for community members to “connect directly with Dallas Pride leadership,” including board and steering committee members and “other key figures in our community,” according to a press release from Dallas Pride.

“This is your chance to share ideas, express concerns and learn about opportunities to get involved,” the press release continued. “Let’s engage in meaningful conversations, get real answers and strengthen the bond within our vibrant community.”

Registration for festival vendors, Teen Pride, Family Pride Zone and for parade entries is now open here.

In addition, sign-up is now open for individuals interested in volunteering with the parade and festival in June, and for those interested in sponsoring the June Pride celebration.

Volunteer opportunities are available on Saturday, May 25, during the day to help prepare for that night’s Street Party on Cedar Springs and for the festival itself. Volunteer opportunities are open May 30-31 for festival preparation, June 1 for the music festival and June 2 for the festival and parade.

Go here for sponsorship opportunities.

—Tammye Nash