Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sent this to me so I thought I’d pass it along.

The Previous Guy, also known as President Trump, “will sit down with Bill O’Reilly to discuss his time as the 45th president of the United States,” the announcement reads. It’s at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

But doesn’t discussing his time as the 45th president indicate that time is over? Is this a concession? Don’t hold your breath.

Can’t go. It’s doubtful your winning but empty seats will be the only empty seats at the 18.300-seat arena.

Anyway, enter to win your pair of tickets from Dan Patrick by clicking here.

— David Taffet