Two new art installations were added along the sidewalk near the curb in the shopping center anchored by Alexandre’s.

Both are made of corrugated steel to give two different views depending on which way you approach it. The art pieces were chosen through an open competition that was held pre-pandemic and chosen by a committee from the Mayor’s LGBT Task Force.

The first is either the city of Dallas Pride flag or a trans flag. The second is either a rainbow spiral or a black and white … flower? fish? cactus? splotch? Not sure, but I love it.

Road crews were finishing up installing and touching up the art pieces and should be done for the weekend.

— David Taffet