Thank you, Hallmark Channel, for the pain you’ve caused.

The (completely misnamed) hate group One Million Moms didn’t think an ad for the Zola wedding registry was “family friendly.” They complained to Hallmark Channel, which was running the ad. Hallmark pulled the ad. GLAAD intervened. Hallmark apologized. Zola’s lesbians are back on the air and everything’s fine.

Except everything isn’t fine.

I want to know who the bigot at Hallmark is who thought two women getting married isn’t family friendly. By definition, the fact that they’re getting married and forming a family makes it family friendly.

What two women getting married isn’t is bigot friendly.

For making the decision to return Zola to the air, Hallmark gets back its advertising revenue and Zola is getting all sorts of free publicity, including from this piece. So is the Hallmark Channel. The only loser? Same-sex couples who once again have to put up with this crap and defend ourselves from bigots.

Since at least one executive at Hallmark — you know, the people who say “when you care enough to send the very best” — thinks his very best is to ban a portion of the country from the air, it’s time once again for a lesson in “when you’re being a bigot.”

Aren’t you tired of this? I am, but here it is:

Had the same bigots complained that the couple was black, or interracial, would you ban the ad? No? Then don’t ban a lesbian couple getting legally married under the laws of the United States.

Had the same bigots complained that one person was Jewish and one person was Christian, would you ban the ad? No? Then don’t ban a lesbian couple getting legally married under the laws of the United States.

Is it OK for me to complain that I’m just tired of seeing portrayals straight couples? Of course not. Why not? Because I’m always happy to see people who are happy. The summer after my husband died, I was invited to four weddings. One of those couples was even straight. How many of them did I attend? All of them. Was it hard to attend them alone? VERY. Why did I go to each of them? Because I wanted each of the couples to be as happy as we were, whether they were gay or straight couples. It’s called being a decent human being.

So I really want to know who this creep at Hallmark is who thinks same-sex couples who marry should hide. The jerk who thinks I shouldn’t share all the joy opposite-sex couples do for their weddings. If he cares, he can contact me at Dallas Voice.

That simple apology from Hallmark says they’re willing to take Zola’s advertising revenue once they realized “One Million Moms” isn’t a fraction of that number. It doesn’t say they really understand the pain they just inflicted on me as someone who only got to enjoy eight months and 27 days of marriage. Thanks, you jerk, for bringing back the pain and making me once again defend my wedding day, which was one of the happiest days of my life and I know was the happiest day of Brian’s.

—David Taffet