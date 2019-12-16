WHERE OH WEAR?

I gotta tell ya: We love the folks at Shinesty: Tongue-in-cheek marketing, campy concepts, some of the best customer service we’ve ever encountered and of course the thing that makes us come back: Fun clothing products, often themed around events or holidays. They take the ugly sweater concept one further, with a variety of products we can’t keep our eyes (or our hands) off of. Take a look at their line of adult sized kidswear, including the Red Ryder onesie (it looks like a knit, but is actually a print), the Snowflake flight suit, the Creamy Caribou Lou pajamaralls and the 8-Bit onesie (covered with Donkey Kongs and the like) for the gaymer in your house: All perfect for a fun holiday gathering or just to cuddle in bed with your sweetie. (Sizes mostly run large.)

Onesies from $79.99, pajamaralls from $84.99, flight suits from $99.99. Available at Shinesty.com.

FUTURE’S SO BRIGHT…

It may be wintertime, but in Texas, the sun is a factor year-round, so a nice pair of shades makes an ideal gift for Christmas. And the online retailer Eagle Eyes has some doozies. The retro, faux-tortoiseshell fun of the Razz frames make you look like Clark Kent just before he steps into a phone booth; on the opposite side of the spectrum, the futuristic wrap style of Pano-Vu are ideal for sportsmen who like a clean field of vision. And for versatility, the SuperSight 3-in-1 system, pictured, lets your swap out lenses for day and night conditions. Best of all, all come with polarized lenses that don’t darken your sight but filter out damaging rays. And those are just some of the wide range of styles for men and women. (They currently offer free two-day shipping and 25 percent off everything on the site, including gift cards, if you want your giftee to select his or her own pair.)

EagleEyes.com. Prices vary, but start at under $40.

SETTING THE STANDARD

We love the sturdy, classic looks of the clothes from Texas Standard, from polos to tees to denim to their rugged long-sleeved shirts — from sports shorts to checks to flannel, like the Moore plaid pictured. And with the weather dropping, a soft, Texas-made flannel shirt might be the best thing to give on Christmas morning.

Texas flannel shirt $99.50. Available at Texas-Standard.com.