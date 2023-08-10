Five-time Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated actor Wayne Brady this week came out as pansexual in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

“I’m pansexual,” Brady told writer Jason Sheeler during a recent interview at the actor and game show host’s home in a Malibu canyon. “In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” he continued. “Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.

“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Brady said the first person he came out to was his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and then to their daughter, Maile. Taketa said her response was “‘Great,’ as I knew coming out would help him be happier.” Maile said she responded with “Ok.”

Brady is currently filming a reality series with Maile, Taketa and her partner Jason Fordham and their 2-year-old, for whom Brady is considered a co-parent, according to the People exclusive. The show is about their lives as a blended family.

Read the full story and see exclusive photos online at People.com.

— Tammye Nash