On Wednesday, the nonprofit Dallas Hope Charities (DHC) announced the date for its second annual drag show Shantaé’s Cabaret. Presented by The Teddy Bear Party, the event will be held days before Texas legislation that targets drag performances goes into effect. Shantaé’s Cabaret will be held at Sue Ellen’s on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

“We chose to support Dallas Hope Charities because of their unwavering commitment to uplifting and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community,” Jason Hanna, co-founder of The Teddy Bear Party said in a press release. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact and create a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

DHC’s mission is to provide food, shelter and services for the LGBTQIA community. The center also operates the Dallas Hope Center, transitional living center for queer young adults. DHC hosts the educational series Hopeful Discussions and runs the Collective Hope Coalition, a resource of basic needs for the community.

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward these DHC services. The fundraiser will be a last ditch effort to raise funds with the help of drag before Senate Bill 12 kicks in.

From DHC:

This year also holds special significance for not only Shantaé’s Cabaret but the LGBTQIA+ community, as the art of drag has become the target of conservative-backed legislation here in Texas banning the art form. Senate Bill 12 was approved by the governor on June 18, during Pride Month no less, and will go into effect on September 1. For centuries, Drag has served as a powerful form of self-expression, artistic creativity, and community building. Additionally, Drag shows have historically been a safe haven for the LGBTQIA+ community, offering a space where individuals can authentically express their true selves and find support and acceptance.



Senate Bill 12, first went after drag labeling shows as sexual performances, but then change the languge into a broader swath in the legislative session. The approved version will now criminalize any performers and business who may be deemed as hosting or performing sexually explicit shows in front of minors.

“I perform for the sheer joy of self-expression and artistic liberation. Drag is not just an art form – it is a powerful statement of our authenticity and an unapologetic celebration of who we are. Through the magic of drag, we touch hearts, inspire minds, and build bridges of understanding within our LGBTQIA+ community and beyond,” Roscoe Compton-Kelly, drag performer Shantaé Morgan and Dallas Hope Charities Board Member said in the release.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

–Rich Lopez