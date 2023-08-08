After being housed for many years at Dallas Market Center, DIFFA Dallas is looking for a new home, according to an email sent today (Tuesday, Aug. 8) by DIFFA Dallas Board Chair Michael Buss.

“We have been privileged to have a long-standing home at the Dallas Market Center, thanks to their generous donation,” Buss. “However, circumstances evolve. We have been notified that due to DMC’s growth, we must find a new home by the end of August, leading us to search for a new location that can accommodate our needs.”

Buss said DIFFA’s “ideal space” would be between 1,500 and 3,000 square feet and would include an office for the chapter manager, a conference room where the board could meet and “sufficient storage space to consolidate our storage into one central location.”

The organization is open to commercial office, warehouse or light industrial space as long as it is located within Dallas County, Buss said.

Buss asks that anyone with information or suggestions contact him at mbuss@diffa.org.

— Tammye Nash