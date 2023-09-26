Down Low is an outrageous comedy about one wild night, a deeply repressed man, the twink who gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way. Hookup apps, dead bodies and the dark web are all part of the fun in this film by Rightor Doyle.

The film stars Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Audra McDonald and Judith Light. Gage also co-wrote and produced the film.

Down Low will premiere on Oct. 10 to buy or rent on digital and on blu-ray Nov. 12.

Watch the red band trailer below: