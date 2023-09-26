Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Drag pop singer Lagoona Bloo drops new “Elle Woods” vid

Today marks the day that drag performer Lagoona Bloo previews her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop with the single and video “Elle Woods.” The song “resonates with Lagoona’s own story of overcoming adversity after growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican-American household.”

The star-studded music video features actor and TikTok performer Julian Burzynski with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Olivia Lux and Laganja Estranja who also served as choreographer.

Watch the video below:

Queer singer Ali Sethi to perform in Dallas

Ali Sethi is a rarity as the Pakistani singer and writer openly identifies as queer. Now a U.S. citizen he mixes his culture and queer sensibilities into some modern beats. He will release the album Initha, a collaborative effort with Nicolás Jaar, in November, but ahead of the release, Sethi will open his tour in October with a Dallas stop Oct. 9 at House of Blues.

Sethi was named to TIME Magazine’s 2022 TIME100 Next list owing much to the YouTube sensation of his song “Pasoori.” So he’s kind of a big deal.

For tickets, click here.

Chappell Roan makes full-length album debut with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Roan’s debut The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess tracks her journey of falling in queer love for the first time. She worked with Daniel Nigro on writing the album’s songs that range from dance-pop to acoustic guitar ballads.

“After four years in the making comes my 14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness. My whole project is a rebellion to how I was raised. I want what I never had—a safe place to dress, sing, and dance however you want to, and be who you truly are. I think the album encapsulates the whole process of birthing a new me and then ultimately abandoning it,” she said in the album’s announcement. “That push and pull is a perfect example of me obsessing over my dream but despising it at the same time. The music made me evolve. With the contrast of my Midwestern upbringing and living in one of the biggest cities in the U.S., ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ mirrors the rollercoaster of becoming the popstar I always wanted to be.”

In February and March of 2024, Roan will join Olivia Rodrigo as support for select dates along the 2024 Guts World Tour which stops in Dallas March 1.

Stream or purchase the album here. Watch “Hot to Go” from the album below:

Other new releases

Kylie’s much-awaited new album, Tension – a record full of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts including the megahit “Padam Padam” – is out now via BMG.



Queer Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist corook has unveiled serious person (part 2), the second installment of their serious person project, available everywhere now here .

GRAMMY-winning singer, talk show host and native Texan Kelly Clarkson released an expanded deluxe version of her tenth studio album chemistry, available now via Atlantic Records. The 22-track collection features five brand new songs alongside remixes and more – including a collaboration with daughter River Rose, “you don’t make me cry.”

Troye Sivan released “Got Me Started,” the second single from his forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other. Watch the video below:

Concert Calendar

Thursday: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Friday: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Saturday: The Aces at House Of Blues.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 7: Jim Brickman at the Wyly Theatre.

Oct. 9: Janelle Monáe at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 9: Ali Sethi at House of Blues.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 19: Gordy’s HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition featuring The Brothers Osborne at Texas Motor Speedway.

Oct. 28: Adore Delano at Trees.

Oct. 29: Speedy Ortiz at Andy’s Bar.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 12: The Japanese House at Granada Theater.

Nov. 13: Kim Petras at South Side Ballroom.

Nov. 15: Brittany Howard at The Factory In Deep Ellum.

Nov. 17: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at American Airlines Center.

Dec. 3: Liz Phair and Blondshell at Majestic Theatre.

Dec. 10: Yvie Oddly at Trees.

Dec. 20: Pentatonix at Dickies Arena.

–Rich Lopez