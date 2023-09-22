If it isn’t a thing already, then someone needs to classify a Bey Hangover pronto. With her closing number at midnight, Beyonce’s marathon concert for her Renaissance World Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington reverberated well into the morning. Plus, seats that seemed right next to the bass speakers could’ve been part of it.

With a starting time at 8 p.m. Queen Bey kept the audience in anticipation til about 9:30 p.m. but all was forgiven when the vast digital screen revealed her image before she appeared in a shimmering, sparkly feathery gown with an accompanying veil that touched the floor. She looked somewhere between a bride and a goddess when she opened with an act of ballads that started with “Dangerously in Love.” This was the first of a number of themed chapters throughout the night. After embracing the roaring applause, she told the audience “It’s good to be home.”

It was good to have her because the show was far more than a concert or even just an experience. Throughout the night, she churned out a mix of familiar songs, sharp dance moves and a visual spectacular that never let up. Fans weren’t just along for the ride — they boarded the Bey spaceship to another world where Bey ruled all.

The concert launched though with the following Renaissance chapter where the night’s Afrofuturism themes were in high gear. Beyonce appeared as a silver robot ultimately stripped of her armor to then run through a number of Renaissance tracks dishing out a monster tracklist starting with “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar.” Beyonce and her diverse squad of dancers were muscling through exciting choreography that was sharp and powerful.

The rest of the concert broke down into – if count correctly – six more chapters or acts with distinct themes although still lending to a futuristic notion. Blue Ivy’s appearance during “My Power” and “Black Parade” was more emotional than expected. She came out with the dancers and her time onstage was longer than expected. The crowd went crazy in love for her and there was a charm in seeing her take that in.

Visually, the show was outstanding. The digital visuals were a glorious mind trip and the set itself was so massive. No expenses seemed to be spared with robot fans, a gigantic horse head, a moving tank and the floating disco ball. That with the digital screen also mirroring Beyonce’s and the dancers

onstage action was a real marvel.

There’s no surprise that Beyonce would churn out an extravagant and tech-heavy production where she matched the wattage of all that electricity with her own.

–Rich Lopez