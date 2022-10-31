Waco city council woman Kelly Connolly Palmer resigned from her position via Instagram saying she put her career on hold to serve in office and cannot afford to continue serving at the current stipend of $20,000 per year.

But in her resignation, she cited recent homophobic threats she and other city leaders have received over the past few months. She didn’t give specific examples, but wrote:

While my decision to step down from office is a personal and professional one, I’d like to address the recent backlash of homophobic rhetoric and attacks that I and several others became a target of. There is no place for bigotry of this kind, or any other, in our community. Enduring harassment and violent threats should not be part of the cost we expect our elected officials and neighbors to pay in service to Waco.

– David Taffet