In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Dallas Bears announced its featured performer for 2023’s Texas Bear Round-up. Gay actor, comedian and writer Guy Branum will serve up the laughs next spring for the big bear event. Texas Bear Round-up 27: 7 Deadly Sins will run March 16-19.

From Facebook:

Howdy Bears!

The Dallas Bears and Texas Bear Round-Up are proud to welcome our featured entertainer for TBRU 27: Seven Deadly Sins, Guy Branum!

Guy Branum is the creator and host of truTV’s Talk Show The Game Show, his recurring segment “No More Mr. Nice Gay” on Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, serving as “Staff Homosexual” on Chelsea Lately and his performance as Natalie Portman’s sassy gay friend in the feature film No Strings Attached. Guy has also appeared on At Midnight, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Road to Roast and Debate Wars.

As a TV writer, Guy spent three seasons writing for Hulu’s The Mindy Project and was a producer during the show’s last season. Guy has also written culture and political commentary for Slate, The New York Times and Vulture.

Branum most recently appeared in Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com Bros earlier this year which he also served as one of its producers. In most recent news, Branum sold two new comedy projects to two major broadcast networks. You go, Guy!

Tickets and TBRU pass can be purchased on Thursday at noon CST here.