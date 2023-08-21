Dallas Voice has been named as a finalist for a LION Local Journalism Award for Collaboration of the Year for the Voice’s work in co-founding and participating in News Is Out, an LGBTQ news collaborative operating through the Local Media Association.

The contest winners across 10 categories will be announced at the LIONS Award Ceremony and Dinner on Oct. 3 in Durham, N.C., during LION’s 2023 Southeast News Sustainability Meetup.

The LION Awards recognize excellence by local independent online news businesses in award categories focused on our pillars of sustainability — journalistic impact, financial health, and operational resilience.

In other contest news, Dallas Voice columnists were recognized with awards in the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2023 AAN Awards.

Dallas Voice Managing Editor Tammye Nash won second place in the political column category for columns published in 2022, and contributing columnist Cassie Nova (James Love) won honorable mention for his Ask A Drag Queen columns published in 2022.

In 2022, Dallas Voice became the first LGBTQ newsmedia publication granted membership in AAN, and our publication hosted the 2023 AAN annual conference and awards ceremony in Dallas this July.

— Tammye Nash