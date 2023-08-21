A Southern California fashion designer and clothing store owner was shot to death last Friday, Aug. 18, by a man who was angry that she had a Pride flag displayed in her story, according to numerous sources.

Laura Ann Carleton, 66, owned and operated Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, Calif. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office deputies found her dead at the shop around 5 p.m. local time.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, fled the scene on foot but was later located near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road. Deputies said the suspect made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store” before being killed by deputies in “a lethal force incident.”

Hollywood director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids and The Heat), who described Carleton as his “dear friend,” said in an Instagram post that the suspect was 27 years old, and that the young man “didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop. He ripped it down, and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her.”

Carleton had been married to a man for 28 years and had nine children. Those who knew her described her as a strong ally of the LGBTQ community.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

— Tammye Nash