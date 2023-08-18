Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week: Art Centre Theatre: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Friday-Aug. 27.

Repertory Company Theatre: The Drowsy Chaperone, Friday-Aug. 27.

Theatre Denton: Harvey, Friday-Aug. 27.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: {proof}, Friday-September 3.

Circle Theatre: The Other Josh Cohen, Aug. 24-Sept. 15, pictured.

Lyric Stage: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Aug. 24-27 at the Majestic.

Onstage now:

Rover Dramawerks: The Fox on the Fairway, through Saturday.

Broadway at the Bass: Disney’s Frozen, opened through Sunday.

Hip Pocket Theatre: White Elephant, through Sunday.

Jubilee Theatre: The Color Purple, through Sunday.

Auriga Productions: The Homecoming, through Aug. 26 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

MainStage 222: Tigers Be Still, through Aug. 26, pictured.

Bishop Arts Theatre: One Year in Egypt, opened through Aug. 27.

Theatre Coppell: Rounding Third, through Aug. 27.

Lakeside Community Theatre: Spring Awakening, through Sept. 2.

The Core Theatre: Last of the Boys, through Sept. 3.

Director, designer, playwright Bruce R. Coleman passed away

Earlier this week, the theater community learned of the passing of Bruce R. Coleman. The director recently opened Tigers Be Still over at MainStage ILC’s new 222 space in downtown Irving last Friday. According to reports, his death was due to a heart attack.

Social media quickly filled up with regards to the news and Coleman’s impact far and wide in regards to theater.

Outside of the calendar, this week’s Stage Notes will consist of entirely select reactions via social media by the community on memories and condolences for Coleman’s life and legacy.

RELATED: Obituary: Dallas theater legend Bruce Coleman has died

BJ Cleveland, director and actor: That [picture] was from ‘The Nance’ at Uptown Players/Kalita Humphreys Theatre. Bruce directed ‘The Nance’ and we worked together as designer and director for many [shows]. Bruce was a true Renaissance man: playwright, designer, director, actor and a great friend to many throughout the North Texas region as well as Broadway and The West End.

Terry Martin, director and actor: With a heavy heart, I bid farewell to a cornerstone of the DFW theater community, Bruce Coleman. A quiet but warm presence, Bruce had the unique ability to remain calm and unflustered no matter the circumstances. He’s been a constant in many of our lives, always bringing an undaunted energy and passion to every production.

I will always be grateful for the trust he placed in me by casting me in ‘Sight Unseen’ with New Theatre Company, my first significant role in Dallas Theatre. And the fantastic Van Gough scenic design he painted. That was just the beginning of numerous collaborations, each one memorable in its own right. I still vividly recall his phenomenal set and costume design for ‘La Bête’ which I directed at Plano Rep in the late 90s — a testament to his unparalleled talent.

Bruce’s touch is evident throughout the DFW theater landscape. His legacy will be remembered not just in the productions he’s shaped, but in the countless lives he’s influenced. Farewell, friend. You will be deeply missed.

Denise Lee, singer and actor: Your loss leaves a hole in my heart that can never be filled. I weep and mourn now but I will make the effort to allow that void to be a constant reminder of your presence in my life for almost 35 years. I learned SO much from you because you willingly gave so much.

Throughout my career, I have told many people that there are only two directors who could call me and say ‘I’ve got something for you’ and without a moment of hesitation, I would say ‘YES!’ You are one of those. Not just career, but as my friend.

I can’t count the number of shows we shared or the private messages that usually started with “Guuurrrrlllll!!!’ I will miss the opportunity for new conversations, but I will cherish with all my heart the memories that you have left with me.

I know I am not the only one mourning your loss and that speaks volumes to the beautiful human being you are and the way you touched our lives. Because of you, I am a better actress and a better human. And I will carry that with me until we meet again. I will always love you because love NEVER dies!

Emerson Collins, producer and actor: This is shattering. Bruce R. Coleman epitomized artistry in the theatre. There was not a job he didn’t do, and didn’t do well or better than anyone else. Director. Writer. Designer. And beyond those, the great impact of being a teacher and mentor in the way he chose to create art. Through it all he carried a beautiful sensitivity and openness – in his work, in his life, in his friendships. His impact is immeasurable, and so is his loss.

On the selfishly personal level, Bruce is a formative moment in my life. When he directed Southern Baptist Sissies for Uptown, he saw something at the edges of me, and guided me through the terrifying chance to play a Sissy who grows up to be a drag queen – and it changed me and my life. It was the first time I faced both my past and my own queerness – and he deeply understood and made space for me to explore it. Then he took me to the “drag queens and hookers store” to buy thigh high Shania Twain boots – and taught me how to walk in them up and down in front of the Trinity River Arts Center.

I know I am one of so very many who feel this loss deeply. Sending peace to those closest to him as you grieve. The curtain fell far too soon on this one, but what a glorious performance his life has been.

Mark Mullino, musician and artist: The outpouring of love in the Dallas theatre community is an amazing tribute to an amazing man. My favorite part of working with Bruce R. Coleman was being his ride to rehearsals.

Bruce and I did several Junior Players shows together and I had the privilege of driving him to and from the theatre. I know many people have experienced this. Bruce made those drives remarkable. Those conversations are some of the most meaningful and enlightening moments I’ve known. He was a truly amazing soul. I will miss him deeply.

Thank you, Bruce.

Cheryl Allison, filmmaker and author: The world has lost a beautlful soul. I’m so grateful I got to know Bruce R. Coleman these past few years. I remember him reaching out to me during my facebook postings with HONK. He was so moved by that goose. He offered his amazing artistic talent to illustrate the HONK Coloring and Activity Book. I’m so grateful his work lives on in the book. Godspeed sweet man. –

Mikey Abrams, Realtor and actor: I wish I had more pictures of the eight shows and three readings Bruce R. Coleman cast me in. He challenged me and made me a better person. No other director has given me the chance to play such a range of people and emotions. He taught empathy and infused me with the power of vunerability. I know many others feel the same way. Looking through these pictures brings me joy.

PS- He cast me more in heterosexual republican parts than LGBTQ parts, and we always joked about that.

–Rich Lopez