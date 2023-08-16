Dallas theater legend Bruce R. Coleman has died, according to a Facebook post from his brother, Brian Coleman. Bruce Coleman died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15, after reportedly having suffered a heart attack.

Coleman, who was at the time of his death directing the MainStage Irving-Las Colinas production of Tigers Be Still that opened Aug. 11, graduated high school in 1979 then went on to earn a degree in theater at Midwestern State University, according to online sources. He theater career in Dallas began when he started at Theatre Three in 1985 as an intern, then was asked to return for a second season. After leaving, returning and then leaving Theatre Three in the 1990s, Coleman landed back there in 2008, eventually becoming acting artistic director in May 2015 following the death of Jac Alder.

In a statement on social media Tuesday, Theatre Three noted that Coleman “led our theatre through one of the hardest moments in our history as acting artistic director. We’re so grateful for the creative work he shared with our community and hold his family in our hearts today as they navigate this difficult time.”

Coleman was known as an actor, director, costumer and playwright. He wrote Andi Boi, the story of a transgender teen, which was commissioned for and premiered at Dallas Children’s Theater in February 2020.

Through the years, Coleman has worked with many of the stars of Dallas/Fort Worth theater scene, and with many theaters in North Texas, including Uptown Players, Dallas’ LGBTQ-centric theater. After news of Coleman’s death was posted online Tuesday, Uptown posted a statement on its Facebook page calling him “an integral part of the Uptown Players family for many years.”

Uptown’s Executive Producers Jeff Rane and Craig Hearne-Lynch, Phil Hearne and Patron Services/Donor Loyalty Manager Nancy Rubin “find themselves truly crushed by the loss of a remarkable individual who not only contributed immensely to our organization’s artistic success but also touched our lives on a deeply personal level,” Uptown’s statement continued. “Bruce’s dedication, creativity and unwavering commitment to Uptown Players have left an indelible mark that will be felt for generations to come.

“Bruce’s artistic vision and leadership have been pivotal in shaping the direction of Uptown Players, guiding us through countless productions that have not only entertained but also challenged and inspired audiences. His passion for the performing arts was contagious, and his ability to bring out the best in our actors, crew members and volunteers was truly remarkable. Many of us have had the privilege of working closely with Bruce over the years, and his mentorship has been invaluable in our growth both as artists and as individuals.”

— Tammye Nash