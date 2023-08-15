Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Madonna’s greatest hits tour is back on

On Tuesday morning, Live Nation confirmed that most of the North America dates of Madonna’s Celebration Tour have been rescheduled and will follow her originally announced UK and Europe dates. Those rescheduled dates include her Dallas stops.

Earlier this summer, she had to postpone the tour due to hospitalization for a bacteria infection.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” her manager Guy Oseary stated on Madonna’s social media. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Today, fans can hit the play button again. Madonna’s resumed rehearsals to get back into the groove and on the road.

She was originally set to headline American Airlines Center on Sept. 18 and 19 but will now perform March 24 and 25. Her Houston dates moved from Sept. 13 and 14 to March 28 and 29. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the following shows are canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Concert Calendar

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium.

Sept. 21: Neon Trees at The Echo Lounge.

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

2024

March 9: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

March 22: Pink Martini with China Forbes at the Winspear.

March 24 and 25: Madonna at American Airlines Center.

–Rich Lopez