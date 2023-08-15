Calling all golfers: Fairway to Equality, the Human Rights Campaign’s annual fundraising golf tournament in North Texas, returns next month, with the famous Calcutta, Caddy and Team Auction on Sept. 24, followed the next weekend by the tournament on Sept. 30.

The tournament, now in its 26th year, supports “HRC’s mission to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and to realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all,” notes the press release announcing the event.

“Your support of this year’s tournament is very important as the fight for equal rights and fundamental dignity for all LGBTQ+ people faces new and enormous challenges on multiple fronts, particularly here in Texas,” the press release continues.

The Calcutta, Caddy and Team Auction starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. The tournament will be held the following Saturday, Sept. 30, at Indian Creek Golf Club, 1650 W. Frankford Road in Carrollton, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

To compete, RSVP here.

You can also support Fairway to Equality as a sponsor here; with tee guesses here, and through the Helicopter Ball Drop Raffle here.

— Tammye Nash