The Texas Youth-Led Sex Initiative and the National LGBTQ Task Force present the virtual conference “Queer Not Fear: Sex ed Advocacy for LGBTQ+,” on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event, billed as “a virtual; conference for everyone,” will be led by queer Texas youth organizers and is supported by the Task Force. It’s aim is to move society toward a more comprehensive, sex-positive, queer-and-trans-affirming sex education.

For more information, register here.