Goldman Sachs is donating $110,000 to the Dallas Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund, Mayor Eric Johnson announced today (Monday, May 11), noting that the donation is intended to help the city’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Johnson said, “Dallas, like every city, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will get through this, and we will emerge stronger than we were before, but it will take all of us working together.

“I am grateful to Goldman Sachs for putting our community first with this generous donation, which will help our residents in their time of need.”

Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement for the company and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, said, “We thank Mayor Johnson for his continued commitment to business in Dallas. We are proud to join the mayor in this vital mission to support the Dallas community.”

The Dallas Foundation sponsors the fund, which totaled about $740,000 before the donation from Goldman Sachs and was first created to help the city shelter refugees from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The money in the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund can only can be used in the event of a federally declared disaster. Texas received a federal disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25.

Matthew Randazzo, the CEO and president of The Dallas Foundation, said public response to “the immediate needs of our neighbors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic has been inspiring. We continue to hold that as a priority and must begin looking ahead to our community’s recovery from this significant disruption.”

Former U.S. Ambassador Jeanne Phillips chairs the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund advisory committee. The other members of the committee are UT-Southwestern Vice President for Community and Corporate Relations Ruben Esquivel, The Beck Group’s Executive Chairman Peter Beck, City Manager T.C. Broadnax, Mayor Johnson’s Chief of Staff Mary Elbanna and Randazzo.

Donate to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund here.

— Tammye Nash