Texas State Rep. Chris Turner and Clay Cole, director of the Unemployment Insurace Division of the Texas Workforce Commission, will hosting a Facebook Live event tomorrow (Turesday, May 12) at 4:30 p.m. to discuss unemployment benefits, including how to apply for benefits during the COVID-19 epidemic, which has left millions unemployed.

Turner and Cole will also be answering questions. Anyone who has a question they want answered can submit the question here.

To watch the event live, go to Turner’s Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.

— Tammye Nash