The pandemic blues have a lot of us down in the dumps lately, but pop sensation Kim Petras may have just the thing to cheer you up.

Petras released her new single Malibu — a “glittering, sun-kissed bop with instrumental elements and raw vocals, inspired by the silver screen, “Baywatch” fantasy of Malibu” — last Thursday, May 7. And today she dropped the “star-studded, crowd-sourced video” to go along with it. Petras called for fans to submit “beach-y” clips of themselves singing and dancing to “Malibu,” and her friends responded gladly, including a few whose names and faces you are sure to recognize.

Watch the video below and look for Todrick Hall, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Jonathan Van Ness, Aquaria, Madelaine Petsch, Jessie J., Pablo Vittar, Nikita Dragun and more!

— Tammye Nash